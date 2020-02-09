Carter Sample, recently nominated to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, doesn’t have a magic formula for his success as an athlete and student at Decatur Heritage Christian Academy.
“Thank God first,” he said calmly. “Work hard, do the right thing and think about those around you.”
Sample, 18 and an honor student with a 33 ACT score, was nominated for the military academy by U.S. Sens. Richard Shelby and Doug Jones as well as U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks.
“I am honored to nominate Carter Sample to the U.S. Military Academy,” Shelby said in a written statement last week. “His academic record and achievements outside the classroom ensure he is equipped to succeed in this new endeavor.”
Nominations are a prerequisite for West Point admission, but the school then has a rigorous admissions process. Only about 12% of the students who apply get accepted.
Decatur Heritage chief learning leader Jeremy Jones said the school's admission office still has to process the application, but he can’t think of a finer candidate for West Point.
He said Sample’s “love for the Lord,” integrity, work ethic and love for family make him an example for others to follow.
“He will continue to impact those around him as he has at Decatur Heritage,” Jones said. “We have been blessed to have him as a family friend and as a student.”
Sample, a three-sport athlete at Decatur Heritage, was The Decatur Daily’s 1A-4A Baseball Player of the Year in 2019 and a two-time All-State football selection.
Despite his athletic talent, Sample’s focus is on serving his country and he hopes to do so at West Point, the military academy he selected because of its engineering school.
“I want to be an engineer, chemical or civil,” he said.
Sample attended a “leadership experience camp” at West Point this summer. The camp is designed to give prospective students a sampling of what life is like for West Point students.
“I went through some training, but it was exactly what I expected,” he said, adding that the experience confirmed his desire to attend the academy.
Sample was one of 58 statewide Shelby nominated for service academies.
He said he’s not from a military family, but his Sunday school teacher attended West Point and “I have always been interested in the military. Now, it’s just a waiting game. I’ll follow God’s direction, whatever he has in store for me.”
He is the son of Mary and Dr. Lew Sample, a Decatur orthodontist.
In Limestone County, Shelby nominated Ellis Hatfield, son of Emily and Jason Hartfield, to the U.S. Military Academy. Hartfield, of Athens, attends the Marion Military Institute. Shelby also nominated Athens resident Jacob Spence, son of Lisa and Christopher Spence, to the U.S. Air Force Academy. Spence is a student at East Limestone High School.
