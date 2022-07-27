With membership in the Decatur High School marching band comes attendance at the hot and sometimes grueling summer band camp, but freshman Vyncent Olsen said he sticks with it in part because of the sense of family.
Olsen was with that 90-member family Tuesday, the second day of band camp for Decatur High. Instruments at first were being held but not played as the band director instructed the students over speakers, guiding them in the fundamentals of marching.
Olsen, 14, followed in his two brothers’ footsteps in joining the Decatur High band. He has been playing the trumpet since sixth grade.
“I saw my brother play it and he was really good with it so then I just decided to take on with it,” he said.
Olsen said he would not have necessarily been in the band if his brothers had not been a part of it, and he thought about quitting after this year.
“Then I came out here. I had fun, I met new people. I don’t know, I just like it. It’s a fun thing to do and it’s just something I enjoy,” he said.
Olsen said camp has been beneficial because it is good exercise, and it is good practice in case he becomes a professional musician one day.
The most important thing Olsen said he has learned at camp is that the band is a family.
Blake Ferguson, who has been Decatur High's band director for seven years, said the band will learn how to march before learning the halftime show.
“The mornings we’re outside learning marching, just marching fundamentals, and then later we’ll start learning our show, our field show, halftime show. But this first week is really just teaching the kids how to march, giving the basics of marching,” he said.
The musical show this year is “The Greatest Showman” and will feature music from the movie. The band’s first performance will be Aug. 19 during the Decatur High football game at Mae Jemison High School in Huntsville.
“We don’t necessarily put our whole show on first. We try to get half the show on for the first couple games. By the third or fourth game we’ve pretty much got everything on,” Ferguson said.
He said the band will play through all four of the musical pieces during camp, but will only learn the intricate marching routines on two or three songs until later in the season.
Layne Eledge, a 16-year-old junior, is the band’s only drum major this year. She said her tasks as drum major include helping the band members with their music, keeping time, managing and conducting.
“At band camp you’re everywhere and you also have to lead warmups,” Eledge said. “It’s just a bunch of responsibility because you’re watching over everyone and not just one section.”
Eledge said she is excited about mentoring and teaching the freshmen.
“A lot of freshmen aren’t really taught ... how to march. And then reading music. There’s just a bunch of different skill levels and you have to help the new people learn,” she said.
Eledge said she hopes to get to know her fellow band members during camp.
“I hope to learn about each person and how hard I can push them to succeed and excel within band because everyone learns at different paces and levels. I hope to get everyone around the same level if not higher because I just want them to succeed," she said. "Different people need different types of teaching.”
The camp is weekdays through Aug. 5 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., although Ferguson only plans to have the band outside until noon each day to avoid the extreme heat.
Matt Anderson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Huntsville, said the high temperature in Decatur on Tuesday at noon was 90 degrees with a heat index of 99. The humidity between 8 a.m. and noon averaged 84%, he said.
The high temperatures today through Friday will be from 89 to 94 degrees with heat indexes between 94 and 103. Next week the highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s with heat indexes in the low to mid-90s, Anderson said.
Olsen said the heat, so far, has not bothered him much.
“I’ve heard a lot of stories about two years ago. It was 100 degrees outside. The heat this year isn’t that bad. I feel like the wind’s been pretty nice and it’s been cloudy,” he said.
Ferguson said he has the band take plenty of breaks throughout the day due to the heat.
“We do our music rehearsals in the afternoon inside. So, the hottest part of the day we’re not out here," he said. "That’s been kind of nice for them because it’s bearable out here until noon.”
Olsen is grateful that outside practice ends at noon. “I feel like if all of us got way too hot we’d just barely be able to walk.”
Eledge said the heat has not been bad so far this year, but she expects it to get worse.
“We’ve had cool days so far. I think it’s going to get hotter, so I have to eat and hydrate properly,” she said. Eledge said she passed out during camp her freshman year, so she has been more careful since then.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.