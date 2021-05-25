Despite the cancellation of pep rallies, band competitions and conferences, Decatur High's Satchel Sandifer refused to let the pandemic spoil his senior year, and along with about 224 classmates he will graduate tonight at Ogle Stadium.
“I wanted to make the most of my senior year," said the 17-year-old Sandifer. "I wanted to make the most of every day and to make myself, my parents and my teachers proud.”
The graduation ceremony will be at 7 p.m. at Ogle Stadium.
"We will practice social distancing," said Decatur City Schools Deputy Superintendent Dwight Satterfield. "Masks are optional since it's an outside venue." He said there's adequate space in the bleachers to provide spacing between family groups.
Sandifer, who was recently named Student of the Year and is among Decatur High’s dozen 2021 Outstanding Seniors, was a second chair trumpet player with the marching band for four years and a Redstone Federal Credit Union student teller for the last two years.
He was also a member of the National Honor Society for the last two years — and selected to present a speech on character to new inductees — and he participated in Student Success Through Powerful Conversations and Networking, an organization launched by Assistant Principal Fred Abernathy about six years ago.
As for academics, Sandifer had a weighted GPA of 4.2 through the first semester of this year and is awaiting his second semester grades.
Abernathy, who has known Sandifer since he was a freshman, described him as “an exceptional young man."
“He’s a good student, he communicates effectively and he has a passion and desire to be successful,” Abernathy said.
Sandifer chose traditional learning, instead of virtual or blended classes, to keep the school year as normal as possible.
“I personally function better in a classroom environment as far as learning goes,” he said. “And the second reason was I wanted to get as much personal interaction my last year of high school as I could. That was very important to me.”
Sandifer also made the daily public announcements at school and the announcements at Decatur High basketball games.
“That was another good opportunity for me to get out of my shell and socialize with people,” Sandifer said. “I consider myself a lot more confident than I was in my freshman year of high school, thanks to all the different things I‘ve been doing throughout high school, like band and the Redstone group and the daily announcements. All these things have helped me get out of my shell and try to get to know new people.
“I’ve been pretty blessed to be able to do all the things I have done throughout my four years.”
Blake Ferguson, Decatur High’s band director, said Sandifer’s energy and school spirit inspired all students, especially other band members.
“He has been a great leader in the band and has worked diligently to help younger members of the band be successful,” Ferguson said. He said that even though Sandifer was involved in numerous campus activities, he “balanced his time well and was able to give his full efforts to all his endeavors.”
Ferguson said Sandifer never missed an opportunity to dress up for Spirit Day, once appearing as the cartoon character Popeye, complete with the sailor hat and pipe.
This fall, Sandifer will be a scholarship student at Tuskegee University, majoring in architecture, and he, his parents Stephanie and Michael Sandifer, and three brothers will tour the campus on Wednesday. A virtual orientation is scheduled next month.
“As I got more interested in architecture, I found that Tuskegee has a really great architecture program and it is also an HBCU,” one of the country’s historically Black colleges and universities, Sandifer said. The school’s bachelor of architecture degree program is accredited by the National Architectural Accrediting Board.
His goal is to work with an architecture firm, designing houses.
“I always enjoyed drawing,” Sandifer said. “I love designing things, like characters, or structures or buildings. (Architecture) seemed like a good fit.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.