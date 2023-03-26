The Decatur High junior ROTC instructor named a state teacher of the year two months ago by the Veterans of Foreign Wars resigned Friday after what he called a "scuffle" involving cadets was investigated by the school system and referred to other agencies.
Lt. Col. Michael Snyder, 55, had served eight years as JROTC senior Army instructor at Decatur High before his resignation was accepted by the Decatur school board in a called special session Friday.
"On Thursday, 23 March, two male cadets were horse playing. That led to a scuffle in the classroom," Snyder said. "I resigned as the senior Army instructor in the best interest of the cadets, and to spare the program a drawn-out investigation."
Snyder said the scuffle was "between cadets only."
Decatur City Schools Superintendent Michael Douglas said he could provide only limited details on what was investigated. He said the school district was made aware of the incident Friday by a parent.
"We had an investigation," Douglas said. "That investigation ended with the resignation of the employee. I will also add that we are mandatory reporters. We have reported the incident to the proper agencies. In order that we do not impede those agencies’ investigation, we will not comment any further.”
Neither Snyder nor Douglas said what aspect of the investigation was referred to other agencies.
"I don't think I need to defend my reputation," Snyder said. "The people who know Mike Snyder know who he is."
Asked if the U.S. Army was one of the investigating agencies, Douglas declined to comment.
Snyder helped get the relatively new JROTC program at Decatur High off the ground when he arrived in March 2015.
Tammy Kunkel, youth chairman for the VFW Auxiliary at Post 4190 in Decatur, said it was announced earlier this year that Snyder was the 2022-23 local teacher of the year and VFW Department of Alabama high school teacher of the year. Those awards will be presented in upcoming ceremonies, she said.
She said Snyder had his cadets help with Wreaths Across America, which involves putting wreaths at veterans' graves in December, as a service project for about the past five years. The project involved working one day on setup, another on the ceremony and a third on taking down the wreaths. Snyder also had spoken at a POW/MIA observance and had cadets volunteer for a senior citizens meal provided by the VFW.
"Col. Snyder checked all the boxes," Kunkel said. "It's a loss for the school. I hope it's not a loss for the community because he's amazing in my book."
Snyder said further details on the investigation would have to come from Decatur City Schools administrators. He said he went ahead and resigned because "I made the decision to pursue something else. It's time to move on, and God has something else in store for me. The program is a very solid program. Talk to the cadets.
"I've had a great time at Decatur High and the program has seen it do nothing but grow, flourish."
The program received a 97.5 out of 100 on a triannual inspection last year to receive an Honor Unit with Distinction designation.
The superintendent said Snyder's position will be filled.
“He’s resigned and we now have an opening. We’ll post the job like we would any other," Douglas said.
Board President Michele Gray King and members Doug Bachuss and Jason Palmer were present at the special session held only to accept Snyder's resignation. Board members Peggy Baggett and Dwight Jett were not present in the meeting called one hour before it began, a short notice allowed by state law for acceptance of resignations.
Before coming to Decatur High, Snyder had been professor of Military Science and chair of the Military Science Department at the University of North Alabama from 2010-2014.
