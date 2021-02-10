Decatur High School has received the College Board AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award for achieving high female representation in AP Computer Science Principles.
A+ College Ready announced that 29 current or previous program schools received the award, which recognizes schools that are closing the gender gap and expanding young women’s access to computer science coursework in AP Computer Science.
Specifically, College Board recognizes schools that have either reached 50% or higher female examinee representation in one of or both AP computer science courses, or whose percentage of the female examinees met or exceeded that of the school’s female population.
