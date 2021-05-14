Even with state and national competitions looming, the Decatur High scholars bowl team kept the mood light at practice Thursday morning.
"Have you ever tried not getting a question?" John Wesley Peters jokingly asked Sam Hellebrand after a string of correct answers.
The mood will turn more serious Saturday, and the team will hope Hellebrand and other members have the right answers when they compete in the state tournament. The team also will participate in the National Academic Quiz Tournaments high school championships May 29-30.
Decatur High secured its place in the state and national competitions with a 5-0 win in their pool at the Alabama Scholastic Competition Association district tournament in March.
The team's nine members practice two to three times per week before school in the classroom of their sponsor and coach, Sara Howard.
The team started back up just last fall after a few years of inactivity. Team co-captain Rachel Crow said students wanted to revive the program at Decatur High, so they asked Howard to be their sponsor and quickly got rebooted.
The students said the scholars bowl concept provides an excellent team-building experience and is a plus on college applications.
While the students love the excitement of learning new things every day, many of them participate because they enjoy it.
“I love it. I’ve always thought it was so much fun," Crow said. "It’s a bonus that I get to learn stuff, but I wouldn’t be doing it if it wasn’t fun."
Other team members, like co-captain Colin Nelson, say they participate on the team for the academic challenge. Many team members have been involved in scholars bowl since middle school and have stuck with it.
The practices, despite beginning at 7:30 in the morning, are lively and fun for the students and coach. Their support for one another is evident, and teammates laugh together even when they get a question wrong. Words of encouragement like "It's OK, buddy" and "How did you know that?" display the friendship among the close-knit group.
Howard said the mythology questions are their weakest category, but team members have a strong foundation based on what they've learned from Decatur High teachers.
“The faculty here has prepared them very well. Even our 10th graders that haven’t taken all the classes have been exposed to the background knowledge,” Howard said.
Due to COVID-19, all competitions have been held virtually this year. The team will participate online from Decatur High School on Saturday and for the national competition.
To prepare for the online format, the team practices with buzzers and a moderator who reads the questions to the other members. Students buzz-in for a chance to answer the question until it is answered correctly or everyone has guessed.
The questions range from history to music and often contain little-known information that the students must study and memorize.
COVID-19 has changed the way they compete, but Howard said it hasn’t affected their practices. They have worn masks all year and plan to continue to do so for the rest of the school year. They have socially distanced when possible.
They use the study tool on the national tournament’s website as well as Crash Course videos on YouTube to study on their own.
With this being the senior year for Crow, Nelson and Cydney Barbee, these will be their final scholars bowl competitions at Decatur High, but they say the lessons and skills learned from their time on the team will stick with them long after May 30.
