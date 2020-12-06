Decatur High senior Christian Bailey said she went into a state of shock when she read an email Tuesday on her acceptance to Yale University.
The message from the QuestBridge program also said she had received an all-expenses paid scholarship to the Ivy League school where tuition is $57,700 annually and other yearly costs can exceed $17,000.
“I could not believe it. I had to keep reading it, like, ‘Does it say my name?’ All day I was preparing myself for rejection," Bailey said. "But when I saw it I was like, all of my hard work (has) paid off.”
Bailey, 18, said her motivation to excel academically came from her mother, Sabrina Long. Long was a single mother and overcame personal and financial hardships to raise Bailey, her twin brother Christopher, and the twins’ older sister Claire.
“Being raised by a single mom has inspired me to keep pushing. Her hard work has made me work harder each and every day,” Bailey said. “I get my work ethic because of her. Every day, she gets up at 6 a.m., comes home at 9. I just realized, I have to keep working (and) I did all of this because of her.”
Bailey said growing up in a low-income household created challenges.
“Not having a lot (makes) your self-esteem really low: ‘Am I enough? Am I going to get anywhere in life?’” Bailey said. “You just kind of have to push those thoughts to the back and keep having faith in yourself. I wouldn’t be the person I am today if that wouldn’t have happened.”
Long, 46, said she had to put her own needs on the back burner at times to support all three children as a single mother. She said she didn’t always have the money to take her kids on vacation or buy them what they wanted, but she made sure they were provided for and had a strong work ethic. She works as a psychiatric technician at Decatur Morgan West after previously working at Wayne Farms.
“I had to make a lot of sacrifices to be at home with my kids, to make sure I was there, whether emotionally, physically (or) financially,” she said. “I want them to know the value of hard work. I always believed if you worked hard and pay for (things) yourself, you appreciate it a lot more.”
Long, who was born and raised in Decatur and graduated from Austin High, said she’s excited for Bailey, but it will be hard to see her leave since she will be the first person in the family to travel more than a couple of hours away to attend college.
“I’m excited because I know that Christian’s very smart, she’s got a brilliant mind. I appreciate each one of (my children) because they made the decision to stay focused, because you could be doing anything but going to school. (There’s) so much peer pressure out here. I know it’s not easy being a teenager,” she said.
Claire Bailey graduated from Decatur High in 2013 and works as a nurse, and Christopher Bailey is a basketball player at Decatur High with plans to attend either Alabama State University or Jacksonville State University.
Both Long and Christian Bailey said their faith has helped them succeed, as well as their friends from First Bible Church.
Another key source of inspiration for Bailey is her Advanced Placement literature teacher, Jackie Hendrickson.
“She tells me every day I need to have confidence in myself because I am very capable, and very intelligent. So she gives me motivation and she gives me confidence that I don’t have, and I really appreciate that, because (I'll) be struggling sometimes,” Bailey said.
Academic achievement
In addition to maintaining a grade point average of 4.35, Bailey will have completed eight AP courses by the time she graduates, including chemistry, calculus, biology and literature. She manages the boys varsity basketball and girls varsity volleyball teams, and is a member of National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, National English Honor Society and National Social Studies Honor Society. She also holds a leadership position in Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
Bailey comes straight home from school and extracurricular activities to study each day, according to Long, and is often up late completing school work and helping her friends study.
Bailey, whose favorite subject is biology, said she plans to major in molecular cell biology with a track in genetics and development at Yale. She said she’s interested in forensic science and genetics.
“I just like learning about living things and what makes us who we are,” she said.
QuestBridge
Bailey worked with QuestBridge, a nonprofit organization that works with low-income, high-achieving high school students to match them with top colleges.
More than 18,500 students applied this school year, and 6,885 became finalists. Of the finalists, 1,464 students, including Bailey, received Match Scholarships, meaning they were admitted to a top college with a full four-year scholarship.
The Match Scholarship covers the full cost of attendance, including tuition, room and board, books and supplies, and travel expenses, according to QuestBridge.
Bailey said she also applied to the University of Alabama at Birmingham and the University of South Alabama, but she’s excited to get out of her comfort zone and move to New Haven, Connecticut, in the fall.
“I’m kind of nervous just because I think it will be a big culture shock, being from the South and Alabama and going to the East,” she said. “I’m nervous about how I’m going to fit in, but overall I’m excited to go and just start my life.”
Bailey said the Match Scholarship was binding, so she was required to withdraw her applications from UAB and USA when she learned she got into Yale. She laughed as she said that requirement was not a hardship.
“I don’t mind having to go with Yale,” she said. “I’m fine with that.”
