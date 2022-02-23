Five Decatur High School theater students earned spots at the International Thespians Festival slated for June at Indiana University.
Students competing in the international competition include Jayde Fagan for solo acting, Regan Gober for solo acting, Camren Hubbard for solo musical, Cale Crane for solo musical and Meghan Conklin for costume construction.
Judges selected the students during the Alabama Thespians Festival held last weekend at Vestavia High School.
Judith Park is the theater instructor at Decatur High.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.