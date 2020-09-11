A Mobile-based company that cleaned up Decatur waterways of trash and litter for the last year has been hired to continue the effort for another year.
The Decatur City Council on Tuesday approved, in a 4-1 vote, a $65,200 bid from Osprey Initiative for two Litter Gitters, the company’s name for its litter traps, and a boom capture system, with cleaning and maintenance of the devices at least twice a month.
Osprey Initiative owner Don Bates said the work will also include the tactical cleanup of Decatur’s creeks, streams and waterways.
Determining the best location for the collection devices is “a little bit of a process,” Bates said. “We want to concentrate on the waterways coming into Wilson Morgan Lake and on Dry Creek. We’ll try some new ideas at Dry Creek, initially a boom capture system.”
In the annual contract that expired June 30, Bates provided two Litter Gitters for $30,000. The initial two litter traps went to Clark Spring, which flows into and out of Wilson Morgan Lake, and Dry Creek near First Street Northwest, which feeds directly into the Tennessee River. Bates added two more devices midway through the year as test traps at no cost to the city and then upgraded the traps from PVC to aluminum.
Councilman Billy Jackson cast the opposing vote at the meeting.
“I support Osprey completely,” Jackson said. “I do support the baskets and the process. I just don’t support the fact that we can’t maintain it ourselves.”
He said he believes city employees could do “a less expensive job of making sure the traps are clean.”
Council President Paige Bibbee noted at the meeting that Bates has a patent on the equipment and requires his employees to maintain it.
“I like it,” she said of the cleanup effort. “I think it’s a great start.”
“I’m going to reluctantly support it tonight just because it’s the only plan presented,” Councilman Charles Kirby said. “I think other plans should be available.”
According to Osprey, as part of its maintenance program, it repairs and replaces devices as needed, and if a device is destroyed, the goal is to have it replaced within 48 hours.
Bates reported to the City Council earlier this summer that, in the first year, 5,311 pounds of trash and debris were collected, with litter traps getting 977 pounds of litter and tactical cleanups bringing in another 3,208 pounds of trash. Osprey also picked up 1,891 pounds of debris like tires, chairs and Styrofoam, according to Bates.
Bibbee praised the company for hiring a local employee, Pat Underwood. He cleans, maintains and inspects the traps, and also weighs and sorts trash in order to collect data on the types of litter that are found and in what locations. He also separates the recyclable items to be transported to specialty recycling businesses that accept contaminated material.
“My goal is to break the illusion of separation,” said Underwood, a longtime Decatur resident. “My goal is to educate the community that we are not separate from the Tennessee River.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.