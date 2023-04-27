Cheers from the onlooking crowd filled Ogle Stadium as the pop of a starter pistol signaled students from 11 Decatur elementary schools to start their races.
Students competed at Ogle Stadium on Wednesday morning in a variety of track and field events at the first ever districtwide track meet for elementary schools. Events included the 50-meter dash, 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash, 400-meter dash, 800-meter dash, 4x100 meter relay, standing long jump, running long jump and softball throw. All Decatur elementary schools competed in the track meet except for Benjamin Davis, which only goes through second grade.
“It’s a great opportunity to see our future athletes coming up through the school system,” said Kori Walker, head basketball coach at Decatur High. “This is a lifelong activity. Track and running bring healthy living and a healthy lifestyle to these kids. Hopefully it piques their interest in some of these sports, and it’s an opportunity to find these kids at an early age and get them involved.”
Walker brought the idea for an elementary track meet from his previous school district, Gadsden City, where he worked for 15 years.
After a rain delay pushed the event from its original date of April 6, the rescheduled event has helped coaches identify potential players with natural athletic ability while introducing students to track and field events.
“Just coming out here and watching them run, jump and throw, it says a lot about a kid’s athleticism,” Walker said. “It helps because I get to get some of these kids involved in our youth basketball.”
Softball coaches visited to watch students compete in the softball throw, but Ben Smith, head track coach at Decatur High, believes anyone interested in running can find their niche in track and field.
“Track and field is so much different than any other sport,” Smith said. “Most kids, when they come to me and they want to run track, we can find them somewhere that they can compete and be good at it. It’s truly a sport for every kid.”
Bruce Pears, head track coach at Austin High, encouraged students who found a passion for running to continue.
“Continue to run, continue to show interest, continue to ask questions,” Pears said. “I love teaching kids about track. I love seeing them and their energy. It helps us bring a little bit of spark to the track season.”
Karli Jinright, a first-year physical education teacher at Eastwood Elementary, had tryouts for students to participate in the meet. She marked their times and distances then selected 36 excited third through fifth graders for the event.
“It gave them something to look forward to,” Jinright said about the meet. “It got them out of the classroom for a day, and it just allowed them to have fun.”
Laqueesha Poe, who is in her second year teaching physical education at Walter Jackson, said her students took a few days to practice their events before school.
“They worked really hard to get prepared for this,” Poe said. “I’m excited that these kids have the opportunity to show their skills.”
Poe, who had 27 third through fifth graders on her team, said the district would benefit from the community bonding.
“Kids get to see a lot of their friends that they don’t see in school that they see in the community,” Poe said. “Kids they play ball with, like basketball and baseball. Parents are coming out and watching their kids. I think it’s good for our future track teams.”
For Michael James, who has spent 19 years teaching P.E. at Woodmeade, sportsmanship was paramount in selecting students to bring to the meet.
“Behavior was a big motivating factor,” James said. “First and foremost, our kids have to be good citizens and good members of the community if they’re going to represent our school. It’s not just about throwing as far as you can or running as fast as you can.”
His team of 34, limited to fourth and fifth graders, looked forward to competing against their peers.
Smith said they plan to host the event again next year.
“We’re learning from it,” Smith said. “And it’s going to be even better next year.”
