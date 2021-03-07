The woman selected to lead the Decatur Housing Authority as it operates under federal scrutiny has an accounting background, 14 years in public housing administration and what a DHA board member called "passion for the residents."
With no discussion, the DHA board voted unanimously last week to offer its executive director position to Taura Denmon, finance director for the Alexandria (Louisiana) Housing Authority.
The DHA board directed its attorney, David Canupp, to begin contract negotiations with Denmon. The resolution approved Thursday calls for an April 1 start date.
Canupp said the board has a form contract, but the terms of the contract will need to be negotiated. He said there wasn’t an advertised pay range for the position.
“We would like to act as soon as possible,” board Chairman Miles Wright told Canupp.
The offer potentially ends a six-month search to replace Chief Financial Officer Andy Hollaway and Director of Housing Jeff Snead. The two were co-executive directors until retiring earlier this year.
The board chose to hire one executive director after Hollaway and Snead announced their retirement plans in September
The board held in-person interviews Feb. 4 with two finalists for the job, Denmon and Julius Howard, director of property management for the Bessemer Housing Authority. The board in December conducted virtual interviews with Denmon, Howard, an internal candidate and one other applicant from a pool of 11 candidates.
Board members Ruth Priest and Wright reviewed the resumes of the external applicants and chose the initial applicants to interview.
Priest led the move on Thursday to hire Denmon.
“I believe that she is ready to basically come in here and be an executive director who wants to communicate with everybody,” Priest said. “I just like the fact she seems ready to roll up her shirt sleeves and basically, in the executive director’s position, give us an aerial view of where she wants to go.”
Priest said Denmon seems like she wants to be involved in the community in all different aspects of the city and with Housing Authority residents and other groups “to make this more of a cohesive unit. I just like her take about how she is going to approach being the executive director.”
Wright said he was impressed with Denmon during her tour of the city and the Housing Authority properties in January.
“She was very interested in every one of the properties as to what we’re doing, why we do certain things,” Wright said.
Wright said Denmon showed an outgoing personality while meeting several of the Housing Authority residents.
“She was just so down-to-home and glad to meet the people,” Wright said. “She was very personable with a lot of personality, and I think we need that. She had a passion for the residents.”
The Decatur Housing Authority faces challenges. It received a score of 72 in a 2019 evaluation, its most recent by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The authority was designated as having “substandard management.”
The substandard rating means the authority must prepare and adopt a recovery plan. The authority is working with a HUD-assigned consultant on this plan.
Asked during the in-person interview how she would raise the authority to a “high performance standard with HUD," Denmon said the authority needs a strategic plan, and a review and update of its policies are needed.
“We would start with making sure our policies are in line and that we have standard operating procedures,” Denmon said.
A compliance review letter issued last March by HUD charged the Decatur authority with violations of the Civil Rights Act. The agency was accused of racial discrimination involving tenant assignments to its three apartment buildings for low-income senior adults: Summer Manor, Jordan-Neill and Westgate Gardens.
An on-site review found that the authority staff “repeatedly engaged in discriminatory practices” that denied housing to elderly Black applicants who sought units at both The Towers (Summer Manor and Jordan-Neill) and Westgate Gardens.
In July, the Housing Authority settled the claims for $200,000 payable to victims of the alleged discrimination, a commitment to upgrade Westgate Gardens at an estimated cost of $1 million and a promise to revise its waiting-list policies.
In a statement released last summer, the authority said it denied liability and entered into the settlement to avoid the expense of litigation.
Denmon wasn’t at Thursday's meeting and couldn’t be reach for comment. She has been with the Alexandria Housing Authority since April 2007. From 2001-2007 she worked in billing and accounting for The Montgomery Advertiser and Alexandria Daily Town Talk newspapers.
She said in her December interview that she joined the Alexandria authority at a time when it was facing several issues, including a “troubled” housing authority designation by HUD.
“I was baptized by fire,” Denmon told the DHA board. “There have been some issues that I’ve been able to be a part of to work through at the Alexandria Housing Authority.”
Denmon graduated from Jackson State University with an accounting degree. She told the DHA board she has experience in procurement, accounting, Section 8 housing and low-income tax credits.
