The Decatur Housing Authority board on Tuesday selected two finalists for its executive director position to participate in a second round of interviews and tour authority properties.
Taura Denmon, finance director for the Alexandria Housing Authority in Alexandria, Louisiana, and Julius Howard, director of property management for the Bessemer Housing Authority, were picked as finalists from four candidates interviewed last week.
“Those two candidates would then be invited in some sort of socially distant manner to come to visit the Decatur Housing Authority and have the opportunity to tour the properties if they have not already done so,” Decatur Housing Authority attorney David Canupp said.
Potential dates for the finalists' visits have not been set.
Canupp said the board’s decision to narrow its search to two candidates is a preliminary step, and the other two candidates will not receive rejection letters at this point.
“Should something further come up in the investigation and interview of those two candidates to where the board felt that neither candidate was a good fit, of course the board could (go) back to the other two candidates,” Canupp said.
Donna Gibson, chief financial officer for the Decatur Housing Authority, and John Murphy, director of finance for the South Mississippi Housing and Development Corp., also were interviewed last week.
The authority met Tuesday in the community room of Jordan-Neill Apartments in Decatur, and the public was given access via Zoom. Canupp also participated via Zoom.
During the first round of interviews, which were conducted Dec. 14 online, Denmon said if hired, she would prioritize meeting with staff to set her expectations.
“The director would be nothing without the staff, so I think it would be very important just to make sure you have a two-way understanding of what’s expected,” Denmon said. “I think it’s very, very critical that you build those relationships up front.”
Denmon, who has worked at the Alexandria Housing Authority for 13 years, said she has experience in procurement, accounting, Section 8 housing and low-income tax credits.
Howard said he would prioritize meeting with employees and reviewing their resumes to learn their ideas and understand their needs.
“They will want to know, who is this guy, what is his plan, what does he plan to do,” Howard said.
Howard said if hired, he would bring his integrity, a willingness to work and a willingness to improve the conditions at DHA to the executive director position.
The next DHA executive director will face challenges. A compliance review letter issued March 25 by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development charged the Decatur authority with violations of the Civil Rights Act. The agency was accused of racial discrimination involving its three apartment buildings for low-income senior adults: Summer Manor, Jordan-Neill and Westgate Gardens.
In July, the Housing Authority settled the claims for $200,000 payable to victims of the alleged discrimination, a commitment to upgrade Westgate Gardens at an estimated cost of $1 million and a promise to revise its waiting-list policies. In a statement, the Housing Authority said it denied liability and entered into the settlement to avoid the expense of litigation.
The authority has signed a Voluntary Compliance Agreement (VCA) with HUD, a document that includes numerous obligations for the Decatur agency.
