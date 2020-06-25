Decatur officials are looking for ways to allow downtown restaurants to expand outside dining into parking spaces on city streets and city-owned parking lots so they can serve customers while maintaining the social distancing required by COVID-19 emergency orders.
The issue was raised after city officials, in violation of the city code, granted Simp McGhee's the right to block off and use a portion of Bank Street for expanded dining.
The Planning Commission on Tuesday discussed recommending an ordinance change that would allow the expanded outside dining spaces while the state is under a state of emergency because of COVID-19.
Mayor Tab Bowling told the commission he received a request from Simp McGhee's restaurant owner Christy Wheat to block off the 700 block of Bank Street Northeast. He passed the request along to Police Chief Nate Allen and the fire marshal because he thought they had the power to decide when the roads can be blocked off.
Allen granted the request and the restaurant used the street June 6, but the city received several complaints from other business owners. Bowling said they found out later the city ordinance doesn’t allow for this type of temporary approval.
“We know some surrounding business owners are sensitive to allowing their customers park in front of their business,” Bowling said.
The failure to follow the proper procedure by entering into an agreement with the city could have endangered the restaurant’s alcohol license because of the rules of the state Bureau of Alcohol and Beverage Control, Council President Paige Bibbee said.
Wheat said Tuesday she’s just looking for ways to keep her business afloat during the pandemic. A number of other downtown restaurant owners, including Scott Bryan of Bank Street Grill and John Mullican, co-owner of Steakdown on Second Avenue Northeast, spoke out at the meeting in support of a change in the city code to facilitate outside dining.
“We’re getting good local support, but our (traveling) businessman support has just dried up,” Wheat said.
Planning Commission Chairman Kent Lawrence said the commission “wants to help the restaurants any way we can through this (pandemic). We will try to move as quickly as we can.”
The current emergency health order, which expires July 3 if not extended, requires that no more than eight people be seated at a restaurant dining table, and that tables be separated by at least 6 feet.
Mullican asked the commission to include Second Avenue in the option for using parking spaces and city-owned lots, and Lawrence said anything they do would be for downtown. He said he doesn’t know of any restaurants outside of downtown that can’t use their own parking lots for the expanded dining space.
Deann Meeley, owner of Bank Street Art and Antiques, asked the commission not to allow the closure of an entire block “so customers can get to my business, too.”
Wheat said she and other restaurateurs would like to be able to use roadside parking spaces for dining as much as possible, but they would at least like to use it Thursdays through Saturdays after 5. The commission had agreed on after 5 p.m. on Fridays and 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Saturdays, but Wheat said earlier than 5 isn’t needed.
Commission member Myrna Burroughs suggested there may need to be some kind of barrier and reflective lighting to warn drivers that part of the road is being used for dining.
Wheat said her restaurant would be OK with barriers as long as they’re not too expensive.
“We’re already struggling like it is,” Wheat said.
Lawrence said street dining will likely be a change to the sidewalk café ordinance, so each instance would need to be approved by the Planning Commission and City Council. A restaurant will need liability insurance and a contract with the city.
The Planning Commission appointed a committee to quickly come up with an ordinance change that would allow this temporary expansion to boost business while maintaining social distancing.
The commission discussed holding a called meeting and vote quickly enough to get it on the agenda of the council’s July 6 meeting with the hope that the City Council would consider it immediately. This would require all council members to agree to an immediate vote or it would have to go through two readings in separate meetings. The council holds voting meetings twice a month.
However, City Attorney Herman Marks said the sidewalk café rules are part of the zoning ordinance, which requires any changes to be advertised for 22 days after introduction to the council.
“I’ll look and see if there’s any way to bypass this requirement so it can be approved more quickly as y’all want,” Marks told the restaurant owners and Planning Commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.