Decatur police said they have charged a local man for robbing and striking a victim with a handgun.
Police said officers responded May 12 to the 1800 block of Ororke Lane Southwest for a physical disturbance and met with a victim suffering from a non-life threatening injury.
Police said officers learned that Johnny Darryl Strong Jr., 29, of Decatur struck the victim with a handgun and tried to take property. Police said they located Strong on Wednesday, charged him with first-degree robbery and second-degree assault, and booked him into the Morgan County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.