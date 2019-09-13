A Decatur man has been charged with robbing an individual at gunpoint, police said.
A robbery was reported Aug. 25 near the 1200 block of College Street Southeast, police said, and the victim said someone he knows, identified as Darius Williams, had robbed him at gunpoint.
A warrant was obtained for Williams’ arrest and on Wednesday, Williams was found and charged with first-degree robbery, according to police.
Williams, 36, of 408 Tammy St., is being held at the Morgan County Jail, with bail set at $25,000, police said.
