A 20-year-old Decatur man who police say tried to meet a 14-year-old for sex remained in Morgan County Jail today with bail set at $60,000.
Christian Adahy Perkins, of 2101 Harrison St. S.E., was charged by Decatur police with traveling to meet a child for illegal sex and electronic solicitation of a child.
A Police Department release said Perkins electronically communicated with the 14-year-old Thursday to solicit sex and traveled within the city to engage in illegal sex with the child before being intercepted by police and arrested.
