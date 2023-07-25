More details have emerged from the investigation into a Decatur man who, while out on bond for first-degree rape, was arrested last week and charged with four counts of child pornography involving his daughter.
Corey Dewalter Cowley, 44, is charged with four counts of possession and intent to disseminate child pornography, according to court records. He is being held without bond after the court on Thursday revoked his bond on the pending rape charge.
The investigation began in April after a Los Angeles Police Department officer submitted a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The tip claimed Cowley molested his daughter while she was living alone with him in Alabama in 2022, according to an affidavit signed by Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Special Agent Deonte Cox requesting a search warrant.
The girl told LAPD that she went to retrieve her phone from Cowley’s room one night, but Cowley refused to give her the phone unless she posed for photos that he could use to make money, according to the affidavit.
“The victim refused, but he then told her if she didn’t do what he said, she will never see her mother again and her mother would be thrown in jail because of her,” the affidavit reads.
After the victim complied, Cowley allegedly made her watch as he uploaded the lewd photos to a website. The affidavit states he also made her watch videos from the pornographic site.
According to the affidavit, the victim told investigators that other incidents followed: Cowley recorded video of her in obscene acts; Cowley forced her to sit in his lap after showing sex videos involving him and her mother; Cowley made the victim get naked and struck her with a belt and touched her inappropriately.
One weekend, the victim told her paternal grandmother of the abuse, the affidavit states. The grandmother allegedly acknowledged she was aware of Cowley’s actions, “and that it was ‘OK’ because (Cowley) wanted the victim to learn from him, and not another man.”
The abuse worsened after that, according to the affidavit.
A “no knock” search warrant was granted last Tuesday by a Morgan County judge.
Special agents with ALEA’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit and Homeland Security Investigations, with assistance from ALEA's Tactical Team, executed the warrant at the 2400 block of Crestview Drive Southeast on Wednesday, according to an affidavit filed in Morgan County Circuit Court the next day.
Cox said in the affidavit that he “observed multiple image and video files of obscene matter that contained a visual depiction of person under 17 years of age engaged in sexual acts” on Cowley’s electronic devices.
Officers confiscated a Chromebook, two cellphones and three hard drives from the property, according to inventory documentation.
Court records show Cowley was indicted in May 2022 by a Morgan County grand jury for first-degree rape. He pleaded not guilty in December, and a jury trial is scheduled for Aug. 14.
Cowley was released on the rape charge after posting a $25,000 bond.
According to a protection-from-abuse petition filed in Morgan County Circuit Court in December 2020, the alleged rape victim was an ex-girlfriend of Cowley’s and had lived with him, along with her son, in the summer of that year.
In the petition, the ex-girlfriend indicated that she feared Cowley would kill her. The protection order was lifted two years later, at her request, when she said in a court filing she was now on good terms with Cowley.
Records show utilities for the Crestview Drive residence were in the ex-girlfriend’s name, according to Cox. Prior to the search, Cox’s affidavit claims, vehicles belonging to both Cowley and the ex-girlfriend were “observed on multiple days of surveillance.”
ALEA said their child exploitation investigation is ongoing and, upon completion, will be turned over to the Morgan County District Attorney’s Office.
Cowley is currently being held without bond on the rape charge. If bond is reinstated, according to a court order, Cowley must wear an ankle monitor.
The NCMEC is a private, nonprofit organization created in 1984 to help find missing children, reduce child sexual exploitation and prevent child victimization.
According to a recent NCMEC study led by clinical and forensic psychologist Dr. Michael Seto, child sexual exploitation involving female children is more likely to be carried out by a family member than by someone outside the family.
The study shows cases that are “actively traded,” that is, appear in five or more cyber tip reports, are also more likely to involve family offenders.
Finally, offenders within the family are more likely to depict “younger children and/or more egregious content.”
The NCMEC study also tracks an overall national trend, based on cyber tips, of more egregious sexual content over time, with more explicit sexual conduct in recent years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.