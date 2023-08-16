A Decatur man and woman were arrested for drug trafficking after selling fentanyl-laced pills to a confidential informant for the Decatur Police Department, according to an investigator's affidavit filed in Morgan County District Court.
Xavier Shundell Yarbrough, 26, and Arionna Yvonne Grayson, 24, were taken into custody Monday when police executed a search warrant on Yarbrough’s apartment in the 300 block of Tammy Street Southwest and said they found approximately 1,361 fentanyl-laced pills.
The Vice/Narcotics Unit opened an investigation into Yarbrough this month “for his active involvement in the distribution of narcotics within Decatur,” according to the affidavit signed by Investigator Celese Sharbutt.
In the two days prior to filing the affidavit, Sharbutt said, she met with a confidential informant at a secure location while the informant contacted Yarbrough to arrange a purchase of fentanyl pills.
After Yarbrough told the informant to meet at his apartment, police thoroughly searched the informant’s person and vehicle and found no contraband, according to the affidavit. Sharbutt said she provided the informant with a “designated amount” of money for the transaction.
Then, while some investigators discreetly followed the informant to Tammy Street, others set up surveillance on the apartment.
When the informant’s vehicle arrived, investigators observed Yarbrough exit his apartment and enter the vehicle. After “completion of the transaction,” Yarbrough went back inside his residence, according to the affidavit.
The surveillance team kept eyes on the apartment while the informant returned to a secure location, Sharbutt said. There, the informant was searched again.
“Investigators took possession of the acquired narcotics, which consisted of approximately 97 fentanyl-laced pills weighing a total of 12 grams, along with the recording device,” according to the affidavit.
Investigators said they made contact with Yarbrough and Grayson while executing the search warrant on Monday. An additional 152 grams of fentanyl-laced pills were found in Yarbrough’s apartment, according to the affidavit.
Grayson was charged with one count of trafficking fentanyl and transported to Morgan County Jail to be held in lieu of a $20,000 bond. Records show she was released Monday afternoon.
Yarbrough was charged with two counts of trafficking fentanyl and remained in Morgan County Jail on Tuesday in lieu of a $150,000 bond. He was out on bond for first-degree assault at the time of his most recent arrest, police said.
Yarbrough was charged with assault in August 2019 after firing several shots from a .45-caliber handgun into a crowd of people in front of a home near the 1300 block of 19th Avenue Southwest, according to an investigator's affidavit.
Police said a woman was struck in the abdomen and sent to Huntsville Hospital for treatment, and that several eyewitnesses positively identified Yarbrough as the shooter.
Court records show Yarbrough was released from jail on a $30,000 bond in September 2019 after a circuit court judge removed the cash requirement. His bond conditions stipulated supervision by the Morgan County Community Corrections pretrial release program, electronic monitoring and strict house arrest.
Yarbrough’s bond was conditionally revoked in October 2019 over allegations that he had contact with the assault victim. Yarbrough’s attorney filed a response denying the allegations and pointing out that Yarbrough’s movements were recorded by his probation officer.
A hearing that same month before a circuit court judge reinstated Yarbrough to the pretrial release program.
Yarbrough filed several motions to amend the conditions of his bond, claiming that house arrest made it difficult to acquire gainful employment. According to the second motion filed by his attorney, Yarbrough’s “bond conditions of house arrest are more severe than any other conditions that can be located in Morgan County.”
Yarbrough also filed a civil suit against Morgan County Community Corrections and Director Kim Thurston in September 2020, claiming his liberty was restricted by certain conditions of his bond. His petition for a writ of habeas corpus was denied.
However, that same month, the judge presiding over Yarbrough’s criminal case granted an amendment to the bond conditions. Yarbrough’s house arrest was removed; instead, he was instructed to comply with a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew.
In October 2021, Yarbrough’s attorney filed a motion to release his client from electronic monitoring. The document claims Yarbrough obtained gainful employment and was accepted into college, and that continued use of an ankle monitor was creating a financial hardship.
A hearing for that motion was scheduled and then continued at the request of the defense. In April 2023, a letter from Community Corrections to the presiding judge in the assault case claims Yarbrough failed to pay electronic monitoring fees; his outstanding balance at the time was $3,692.
After Monday’s arrest, a circuit court judge on Tuesday ordered Yarbrough’s bond revoked.
