Police arrested a Decatur man after he broke into a house in the 2300 block of Williamsburg Court Southwest armed with a knife on May 31, according to Decatur police spokeswoman Emily Long.
Police said they located the suspect, Timothy Scott Perry, in the area after responding to the burglary. Perry, 56, attempted to assault one of the residents with a knife, Long said.
Police obtained a warrant for Perry on Thursday and arrested him Friday, charging him with first-degree burglary, according to Long.
Perry, of 2402 Brookline Court S.W., remained in the Morgan County Jail on Tuesday with bail set at $50,000, according to jail records.
