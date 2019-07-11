Two people were in custody following an arrest in connection with vehicle break-ins in the Albany district of Decatur, Decatur police said Thursday.
Christopher Trey Butts, 24, of 4723 Joe Davis Drive S.W., Decatur is charged with four counts of breaking into a vehicle, as well as possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence, police said. He was in Morgan County Jail in lieu of $11,600 bail.
Decatur police said they received multiple reports of vehicle break-ins occurring June 23 and July 2. The incidents occurred in the 600 block of East Moulton Street, 1000 block of East Moulton Street, 1000 block of Sherman Street Southeast and 900 block of East Moulton Street. Victims reported all of the break-ins occurred in the evening hours, police said.
Police said they developed Butts as the suspect and located him Monday in the 600 block of East Moulton Street along with Tiffany Danielle Ray, 26, no address available.
Police said that during that encounter, officers found Butts to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Police said Ray provided false information due to her having active felony warrants through the Morgan County Sheriff's Office and was found to be in possession of synthetic cannabinoids and prescription medication, which was a controlled substance, without a valid prescription.
Ray was placed under arrest for obstruction of justice by using a false identity and two counts of possession of a controlled substance, police said. She was taken to Morgan County Jail in lieu of $4,500 bail.
