A Decatur man is in Morgan County Jail held on $80,000 bail after being arrested on domestic violence and burglary charges, according to the Decatur police.
Gerald Lamar Matthews, 33, 1701 Beech St. S.E., is accused of hitting a female victim with a cord, belt and curtain rod as well as his hands and feet in September, a police report said. The victim was treated at Decatur Morgan Hospital for multiple bruises and lacerations.
Police said the initial call to 911 was of a domestic disturbance at about 9 a.m. on Sept. 17 in the 1000 block of 19th Avenue Southeast.
On Oct. 4, the victim reported to Decatur police that Matthews had entered her mother’s home uninvited and punched the victim in the face before breaking a glass vase over the victim’s right shoulder.
Police said the department’s vice narcotics unit, with assistance from U.S. marshals, located Matthews about 5 p.m. Wednesday and transported him to jail.
