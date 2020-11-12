Police said one man has been arrested and other arrests are possible after multiple gunshots were fired at a Southwest Decatur house and two vehicles last week in an incident the homeowner called "terrifying."
Decatur police said Shane Bradley Arnold, 20, of 601 Clearview St. S.W., Decatur, was arrested Tuesday and charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and discharging a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle.
The incident remains under investigation, and "more arrests are expected," police said in a news release.
“It was not a random act," Decatur police Detective Jodie Fuller said. "More people are involved. A motive for the incident is still under investigation.”
Arnold was being held in the Morgan County Jail in lieu of $22,500 bail.
The gunfire occurred Nov. 4 in the 1100 block of London Place Southwest, and the police statement said it “was determined to be an isolated incident.”
Carol Hughes, a resident in the home struck by the gunfire, had finished a 12-hour shift as a cardiac nurse in Huntsville and had fallen asleep in her front bedroom after watching election night results when she awoke to the sound of multiple gunshots.
Police who arrived at the scene recovered 18 shell casings, according to Nick Hughes, Carol’s son, who was spending the night at the London Place home and was awake.
The audio from a neighbor’s surveillance camera, reviewed by The Daily, indicated the barrage of shots was fired in about seven seconds. The upscale neighborhood is west of Beltline Road between Alabama 24 and Old Moulton Road.
Carol Hughes’ pickup was hit multiple times, fragmenting the glass in the rear and passenger windows and flattening two tires. Bullet holes were visible in the garage door, and a bullet struck a clay planter. A bullet sheared off a brick on her mailbox. Another bullet clipped the fuel line of Nick Hughes’ vehicle, which also was in the driveway.
At least one bullet entered the home, through a window on the south side of the house.
Carol Hughes said last week she didn't know why her house would've been targeted. She said she had a political sign promoting Joe Biden’s presidential campaign in the front yard for several weeks before the shooting, but that she took it down at about 8 p.m. on Election Day — several hours before the shots were fired.
“I’ve been traumatized,” she said. “I don’t know why someone would do this. Was it because of a political sign in my yard? Did they shoot the wrong house? ... This isn’t a third-world country.”
