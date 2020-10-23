A Decatur man who was out on bail was back in jail Thursday after being charged with second-degree burglary, according to Decatur police.
Obie Darrius Smith, 33, 1716 Sandra St. S.W., is accused of burglarizing a home in the 2100 block of Shady Grove Lane Southwest on May 17.
Judge Charles Elliot ordered Smith held in lieu of $100,000 bail on the burglary charge because he was out on bail for an unrelated charge.
While in police custody, Smith attempted to conceal methamphetamine, according to police. Smith’s total bail was set at $101,300.
