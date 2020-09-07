A Decatur man faces first-degree burglary charges for a July 23 incident in the 1900 block of Locust Street Southeast in which a victim said two masked males entered his residence, held him at gunpoint and stole items, according to police.
Aundra Marcell Garth Jr., 23, of 1201 19th Ave. S.W., was arrested Friday by Decatur police and was booked into Morgan County Jail with bail set at $100,000, police said in a release.
