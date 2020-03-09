A Decatur man is in Morgan County Jail following a stabbing incident in Southeast Decatur on Friday, according to Decatur police.
Donald Maurice Smith, 33, 1020 18th Ave. S.E., Decatur, was charged with first-degree domestic violence. He is being held in jail with bail set at $50,000, police said.
Officers said the victim was suffering from multiple lacerations in the 1000 block of 18th Avenue Southeast and transported to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
