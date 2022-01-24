An undercover operation in the Memphis area resulted in charges of trafficking for commercial sex acts against a Decatur man and eight other defendants, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Thomas Joseph, 66, of Decatur, was charged with two counts of trafficking for commercial sex acts after a two-day undercover operation involving the TBI, Memphis police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Joseph was booked into the Shelby County (Tennessee) Jail in lieu of a $7,500 bond, according to a TBI statement.
The sting operation began Friday, according to the statement, and involved placing decoy advertisements on websites linked to prostitution and commercial sex.
"The focus of the operation was to identify individuals seeking to engage in commercial sex with minors," according to the TBI.
In addition to Joseph, those arrested included four from Memphis, three from Arkansas and one from Mississippi. In addition to trafficking charges, some were also charged with drug and weapon felonies.
Six weapons, nine vehicles, cash and drugs were seized during the arrests, according to the TBI.
