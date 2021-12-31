A Decatur man has been charged with first-degree arson and accused of assault involving a family member after a fire shortly before midnight Thursday in Northwest Decatur that left an alleged victim hospitalized, Decatur police said Friday.
Charles Louis Shaw, 33, was booked into Morgan County Jail with bail set at $100,000 on the first-degree arson charge, according to police.
The victim was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital and later transported to UAB, according to police.
The fire was in the 400 block of Seventh Avenue Northwest and was determined by Decatur Fire and Rescue to have started in a bedroom, according to a news release from police. Shaw was alleged to have assaulted a family member at the time of the fire, police said.
