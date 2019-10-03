A Decatur man is in Morgan County Jail facing child pornography charges following a six-month investigation Decatur police launched after they received a cyber tip, police said Thursday.
Victor Hugo Abrajan, 35, 2025 Alabama 20, was charged with dissemination of child pornography, and two counts of possession of child pornography Thursday. Abrajan was being held with bail set at $10,000.
Decatur police said The National Center of Missing and Exploited Children informed them the individual in the city limits was using Instagram to send and receive apparent child porn. The date of offense was listed as Feb. 2 at the suspect’s address.
