A Decatur man is in Morgan County Jail after he was arrested Thursday for driving a vehicle that was reported stolen, Decatur police reported.
Police said Jeremy Jerell Hayes Jr., 23, was charged with first-degree receiving stolen property.
On July 4, a Decatur resident reported to police the theft of their vehicle from the 1200 block of Fletcher Avenue Southwest.
A police spokesperson said because of Hayes’ criminal history, Morgan County Circuit Court Judge Stephen Brown set his bond at $30,000.
