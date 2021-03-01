A Decatur man who was on probation for distribution of cocaine was arrested Saturday and found to be in possession of crack cocaine and other drugs, according to Decatur police.
Tiawan Sims, 40, was pulled over on Sixth Avenue Southeast for illegal window tint by the Vice/Narcotics Unit while it was conducting surveillance, police said. He had possession of crack cocaine, Ecstasy pills, Adderall pills, marijuana and a large sum of money, according to police.
Sims was charged with distribution of cocaine, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana, illegal possession of prescription drugs and two misdemeanors. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail with bond set at $46,200.
