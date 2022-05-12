Morgan County drug agents seized about five pounds of marijuana and firearms last week at a Decatur residence identified as being a part of an illegal narcotics operation, according to authorities.
Kenneth James Vaughn, 39, who lived in the 2200 block of Acadia Drive, was charged with drug trafficking and transported to the Morgan County Jail with bail set at $10,000.
Last week, agents with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit and Madison County Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit with assistance from the Decatur Police Department Narcotics Unit conducted an operation within their respective jurisdictions, the Morgan Sheriff’s Office said. Additional marijuana and firearms were confiscated in Madison County, the sheriff’s department said.
