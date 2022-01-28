A Decatur man is in Morgan County Jail after being charged with five counts of possession of obscene matter, according to Decatur police.
The Decatur Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit began an investigation on Jan. 20 and developed Brian Young Jr., 23, as a suspect.
A search of his residence uncovered the obscene matter on an electronic device, according to police.
According to a Decatur police affidavit, Detective Jodi Fuller received a Cyber-Tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that child pornography videos were stored in a Dropbox account. Dropbox provided the IP address used to open the account. Charter, responding to a subpoena, identified Young as the account owner.
His bail has been set at $12,500.
