A Decatur man was charged with home repair fraud after allegedly receiving money for a job and not completing the work, according to police.
Decatur police said a resident filed a report Dec. 27 alleging Terrance Heath Faulks, 54, of Decatur, received funds to repair a plumbing issue while operating as a licensed and insured plumber. The money was to be used for the repair and to buy materials for the job, and Faulks didn’t finish the repair, after causing extensive damage to the residence, according to police.
Police said investigators determined that Faulks did not have an active business license and is not a licensed plumber as required by state law to perform plumbing repairs. Police said it was also discovered Faulks had a previous conviction for home repair fraud and was on probation for previous unrelated charges.
A warrant for home repair fraud was obtained for Faulks’ arrest on Jan. 4 and Faulks was located and arrested Friday by Warrior police in Warrior.
Faulks was taken to Morgan County Jail and held in lieu of $15,000 bail.
