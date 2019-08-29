A Decatur man accused of producing live videos of sexual conduct with children and possessing hundreds of child pornography images last month argued any evidence should be suppressed because his rights were violated when Yahoo searched his accounts and turned the files over to investigators.
Benjamin Eugene Walter, 39, is in the custody of the Houston Federal Detention Center in Texas, according to the Bureau of Prisons.
In addition to seeking to exclude evidence, his lawyers have said they may assert a defense of not guilty by reason of insanity.
Walter was indicted in February on five counts of producing child pornography, one count of distribution of child pornography and one count of receipt of child pornography. He has been held without bond ever since, and the court last month ordered him transferred to a secure in-patient facility for a mental evaluation.
The evidence in the case is voluminous. In a successful motion to continue Walter’s trial, his public defender said she initially received 1,000 pages of material from prosecutors. She then “reviewed additional evidence that the FBI made available at Redstone Arsenal. As a result of that meeting, the FBI produced an additional 500 pages of material for counsel to review.”
According to the indictment, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama, Walter sexually exploited five children in Morgan County.
In the case of each of the five minors, according to the indictment, Walter used the minor "to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing (a) visual depiction of such conduct and for the purpose of transmitting a live visual depiction of such conduct."
Walter also distributed and received visual depictions of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct, according to the indictment. The alleged criminal conduct took place from November 2013 through December 2015, according to the indictment.
Each count of sexual exploitation of a child is punishable by a minimum of 15 and a maximum of 30 years imprisonment. Distribution and receipt of child pornography are each punishable by five to 20 years imprisonment.
According to pleadings in the case, Walter had accounts with Yahoo for email, chats and images. After Yahoo’s internal Electronic Crime Investigation Team detected pornographic material, it provided it to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children through a CyberTip procedure. The center provided the files to the FBI, which used the information to obtain a warrant.
“The search of the defendant’s Yahoo accounts, pursuant to the warrant, revealed that the defendant both received and/or possessed over 100 images of child pornography in these accounts,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Leann White of Huntsville wrote in a pleading filed last month.
“Chat records from these accounts also revealed that the defendant had requested, received and paid for ‘cam shows,’ which depicted minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct in Yahoo’s livestreaming service.”
Central to the legal issue of whether the evidence can be used by prosecutors at trial is whether Yahoo was acting as an agent of the government, and thus whether it violated Walter’s due process rights by searching his digital accounts for pornographic material.
In her motion to suppress the evidence, Assistant Federal Public Defender Deanna Oswald argued last month that Yahoo was required by federal law to forward child pornography it discovered in users’ accounts to investigators. It was therefore acting as an extension of the government, she wrote, and “its warrantless search of Mr. Walter’s email and messaging accounts violated the Fourth Amendment and the fruits of that search must be suppressed.”
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama disagreed. It argued that while Yahoo and other electronic service providers are legally obligated to report any pornographic child imagery they discover, they “are not required by law enforcement to search their platforms for child pornography.”
Yahoo had a business interest in making sure its platform was free of child sexual abuse material, White argued, and was therefore acting in its own interest in searching Walter’s accounts, not as an agent of federal investigators.
She also pointed out that Yahoo’s terms of service at the time of Walter’s alleged conduct prohibited users from using the platform to transmit or upload vulgar or obscene material, or to ”harm minors in any way.”
According to the prosecution, Yahoo submitted three CyberTips from Walter’s accounts to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which according to some courts functions as an agent of the federal government. The three CyberTips included “34 images of child pornography and child erotica,” according to the prosecution.
According to an expert affidavit cited by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Walter maintained a “seller’s account … which exchanged images and videos of child sexual abuse on Yahoo’s platform, in addition to apparent livestreams of such conduct.”
Insanity defense
Walter’s lawyer also has raised the possibility that she will argue her client is not guilty by reason of insanity.
"Should this matter proceed to trial, he may assert a defense of insanity at the time of the alleged offense or may introduce expert evidence relating to a mental disease or defect or other mental condition of the defendant that bears on the issue of guilt," Oswald wrote, noting that he had been evaluated by a psychiatrist.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office responded by requesting that the court authorize it to perform its own psychiatric evaluation of Walter, which it argued should be in an in-patient Bureau of Prisons facility.
An in-patient facility was necessary, prosecutors argued, in part because Walters would have great incentive to exaggerate or make up his symptoms.
“Insanity is a complete defense,” White wrote. “Malingering is a particular concern in this case because the defendant faces a potential total sentence of 170 years.”
U.S. Magistrate Judge Gray Borden agreed that an in-patient psychiatric evaluation was appropriate, despite the defense argument that a local outpatient evaluation would suffice. Sustained evaluations are more accurate, he reasoned. Moreover, he wrote, “the defendant has been detained without bond in this case, ameliorating concerns about further restrictions on his liberty.”
The U.S. Attorney’s Office declined to comment on the case. Walter’s lawyer did not respond to a request for comment Thursday.
