A Decatur man was charged with murder after he allegedly used an AK-47 to shoot and kill another Decatur man at Monroe Drive Northwest on Sunday.
Jamari Demone Jones, 31, 303 Monroe Drive N.W., is in Morgan County Jail today in lieu of $75,000 bond for the alleged slaying of Jamaal Jackson, 41.
Decatur police responded to the scene at 9:15 p.m. and found Jackson suffering from a gunshot wound. Jackson later died at the scene, according to police.
According to an affidavit by Detective Sean Mukaddam, Jones confessed to shooting the victim with an AK-47 in the front yard of Jones' 303 Monroe Drive home during a verbal altercation.
Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn said Jackson's body was transported to the state forensics office in Huntsville.
