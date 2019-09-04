A Decatur man has been charged with the rape and strangulation of a woman he was dating, according to court documents.
Decatur police on Tuesday charged Timothy Theodis Price, 44, 424 Memorial Drive S.W., with first-degree rape and domestic violence-strangulation.
Detective Jarrod Birchfield said in an affidavit that the incident took place Aug. 6 at 3 a.m.
Price and the woman he was dating were arguing, according to Birchfield, and she attempted to leave the residence.
"Price pulled her back into the residence and threw her down on the kitchen floor," Birchfield wrote.
Birchfield said Price got on top of the woman, placed his knees on her arms and began using his hands to squeeze her throat, releasing it as she thought she was about to lose consciousness.
Price then dragged her into the bedroom and barricaded it, forcibly removed her clothing and raped her, Birchfield said.
Rape is a Class A felony punishable by up to life in prison.
Price also faces charges for allegedly damaging a security window at the Morgan County Jail with a lunch tray Aug. 20, causing $991 in damage.
Price is being held without bond on a parole violation relating to a 2002 conviction for cocaine possession. He received a 20-year sentence as a habitual offender and was granted parole in December 2016.
Bond was set at $10,000 on the rape charge, $5,000 on the domestic violence charge and $1,000 on the charge of destroying jail property.
