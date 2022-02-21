A Decatur man was arrested and charged Saturday with first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy.
Decatur police were dispatched Saturday to the 300 block of Memorial Drive Northwest to check on the well-being of a person. Upon arrival, according to authorities, a woman advised she had been sexually assaulted.
Phillip Bernard Harris, 43, was arrested and charged with the crimes. He was transported to the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $60,000 bond. According to court records, he was arrested on his birthday.
Harris was indicted last year for first-degree theft and was out on bond, with a trial scheduled May 2. According to court records in that case, he resides at 304 Memorial Drive N.W.
