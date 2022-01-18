A Decatur man was arrested Monday and charged with sexual abuse of a child, according to Decatur police.
A Morgan County grand jury indicted Clay Joseph Cameron, 40, on charges of first degree-sodomy and sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old. An arrest warrant was issued for him Nov. 30.
On Monday at 10:47 p.m., Decatur police officers conducted a vehicle stop near Danville Road Southwest and Edgewood Street. Cameron, the driver, was arrested and booked into the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $50,000 bond.
The indictment stemmed from an Oct. 5, 2020, report from a representative of the Lawrence County Department of Human Resources alleging Cameron sexually abused the juvenile victim while she was in Decatur, according to police.
