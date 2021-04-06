A Decatur man was arrested Monday and charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle in Southwest Decatur, Decatur police said.
Police charged Montravious Shamere Walton, 25, with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle in the 1000 block of Sixth Avenue Southwest.
Walton was processed at the Morgan County Jail with bail set at $15,000.
