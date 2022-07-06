Samuel Leonard Dobbins II, 60, of Decatur, is in Morgan County Jail after being arrested and charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied building, police said.
On June 29, officers responded the 200 block of 11th Avenue Southwest to investigate a shooting into a residence.
Dobbins on Tuesday was located and charged. Jail records show he was booked into the county jail at 9:44 a.m. Tuesday.
Circuit Court Judge Charles Elliott set Dobbins’ bail at $30,000, Decatur police said.
