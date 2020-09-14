A Decatur man is facing a theft charge following a complaint filed by Walmart on Spring Avenue Southwest about missing groceries on July 28, according to Decatur police.
In a news release, Decatur police said Billy Sam Chapman, 53, 327 12th Ave. N.W., was charged with third-degree theft on Saturday for the incident. Police said Walmart filed the complaint Aug. 7 and on Aug. 20 a warrant was obtained for Chapman’s arrest.
Police said he was in Limestone County Jail on an unrelated theft charge and transferred to the custody of Decatur police.
He was then transferred to the Morgan County Jail where he was held on $1,000 bond. Jail records show he has bonded out.
