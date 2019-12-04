Decatur police arrested a local man for trafficking in meth and cocaine and other drug charges.
Decatur police and the Madison-Morgan County Strategic Counterdrug Team executed a search warrant Nov. 26 in the 1400 block of Brownstone Avenue Southwest. Police said Michael Leon Baker, 35, fled on foot when he saw officers approaching but was apprehended within a short distance.
During a search, officers found a trafficking amount of both methamphetamine and cocaine, Alprazolam, Suboxone, marijuana packaged for sale and U.S. currency, according to police.
Baker was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in cocaine, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and first-degree possession of marijuana, and he was transported to the Morgan County Jail, with total bail set at $37,500, police said.
Police said the currency was seized for condemnation proceedings.
