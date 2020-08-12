A Decatur man was charged with trafficking in marijuana after 3.7 pounds of pot were found during a traffic stop, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.
The office said its Drug Enforcement Unit, assisted by Decatur police, made a traffic stop at the intersection of Fifth Avenue Southeast and 10th Street, and narcotics K9 agent Peluche assisted with a search of the vehicle, which revealed the marijuana.
Agents arrested Jaylen Daqwan Stevenson, 23, of Decatur, charged him with trafficking in marijuana and booked him in the Morgan County Jail, with bail set at $10,000, according to the office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.