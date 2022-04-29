A Decatur man was picked up on drug trafficking charges after he wrecked his vehicle Wednesday night near a gas station on Gordon Terry Parkway, according to Decatur police.
Police said Curtis Lee Pickett, 34, appeared to be intoxicated when they contacted him at the gas station and charged him with DUI. Pickett was found to be in possession of trafficking amounts of fentanyl and cocaine. Pickett was also found to have methamphetamine, synthetic marijuana, Xanax, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
He was transported to the Morgan County Jail with bail set at $26,100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.