A Decatur man is facing 15 counts of fraud in connection with illegal use of debit cards belonging to residents of an assisted living facility in Decatur, according to Decatur police.
Police said Jaquaris J’Quan Carter, 24, an employee at the facility, was developed as a suspect after the owner reported discrepancies on debit cards belonging to several residents on Jan. 7.
Police said Carter was located on Saturday, detained and transported to Morgan County Jail with bail set at $15,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.