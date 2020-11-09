A Decatur man who was convicted of a sexual abuse charge in June was arrested last week for not following restrictions placed on adult sex offenders, according to Decatur police.
Albert Samuel Smith Jr., 54, 614 Third Ave. S.W., was taken into custody Nov. 2 for failing to comply with the Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act. His residence is fewer than 2,000 feet from an elementary school, according to police.
On Oct. 30, police received a tip that he was living at the address, according to a news release from the department.
Decatur police transported him to the Morgan County Jail, where he is being held on $2,500 bond. Violation of the SORNA is a Class C felony.
