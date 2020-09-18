Decatur police said a Decatur man died Thursday in a single-vehicle wreck shortly before 6 p.m. on Alabama 67 at Hickory Hills Road.
Police said officers responded and found a male driver had died before their arrival. Identification of the victim was being withheld pending notification of relatives in Mexico, police said.
