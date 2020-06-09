A Decatur man faces burglary charges after he unlawfully entered a home and assaulted a resident Friday, according to Decatur police spokeswoman Emily Long.
Court records state Miguel Francisco Ramirez, 25, entered the home of his ex-girlfriend in the 1800 block of Chestnut Street Southeast while intoxicated. Ramirez became upset after he was “denied access to the children” and began to fight another resident in the home, according to affidavits filed Friday.
A bench then came through a window of the residence an hour after the altercation, causing lacerations to one of the residents, court records revealed. Police arrested Ramirez and charged him with first-degree burglary, Long said.
Ramirez, of 815 14th Ave. SE, remained in the Morgan County Jail on Tuesday with bail set at $10,000, according to jail records.
