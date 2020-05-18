A Decatur man faces multiple drug charges after police received complaints of suspected drug activity this month, authorities said.
Decatur police said they received complaints of drug activity in the 3100 block of Modaus Road Southwest and, on Saturday, officers followed up at the residence and made contact with Eulises James Sanchez.
Sanchez, 34, of 3168 Modaus Road, was found with a large quantity of marijuana, a quantity of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, according to police.
Sanchez was charged with first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, police said. He was in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $3,800, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.