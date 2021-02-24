A Decatur man faces drug charges after leading police on a pursuit, crashing his vehicle then trying to run away, according to authorities.
Decatur police said investigators with the Vice/Narcotics Unit were conducting surveillance in Southwest Decatur on Tuesday when they saw a vehicle traveling on Spring Avenue with a switched license plate. Investigators tried to pull the vehicle over on Spring Avenue near Wimberly Drive, but the driver didn’t stop and led investigators on a short vehicle pursuit, according to police.
The suspect crashed his vehicle into a fence at the end of Wimberly Drive and ran away, but investigators were able to take him into custody shortly afterward.
Police said the suspect, identified as William King Austin Dial, 28, of Decatur, was found with methamphetamine and Adderall pills, and also had a felony assault warrant with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and misdemeanor warrants with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear.
Police charged Dial with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanors including tampering with physical evidence, third-degree criminal mischief, attempting to elude, reckless driving, driving with a suspended license, running a red light, switched tag and operating a vehicle without insurance, authorities said. According to police, he is being held at the Morgan County Jail without bond.
